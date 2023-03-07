Competition & Markets Authority
|Printable version
Merger could mean costlier and lower quality inspections for food industry
CMA’s investigation into Eville & Jones’ acquisition of Vorenta has raised competition concerns in the provision of various veterinary public health inspections.
Eville & Jones and Vorenta are leading providers of specialised veterinary services that support the UK food supply chain. They perform essential inspections on behalf of public bodies and for private companies ensuring the animal products produced in, imported to, and exported from the UK are safe for human consumption. The companies also provide inspectors who ensure animal welfare standards are maintained in meat establishments such as farms and abattoirs.
Following its investigation, the CMA has found competition concerns in the supply of meat hygiene inspections in England and Wales. These inspections are required for abattoirs and other meat establishments to be able to operate. The CMA also found competition concerns in relation to the supply of export health certificates which are required by exporters of animal products out of Great Britain, the supply of border control inspection services of animal products coming into the UK, and in the supply of agricultural inspection services in England.
The CMA’s investigation found that the combined businesses would account for a significant proportion of these specialised veterinary services providers in England, Wales, and Scotland. This could lead to a significant lessening of competition and result in higher costs for food businesses and lower quality in the provision of these services which are in place to safeguard the general public.
Sorcha O’Carroll, CMA Senior Director of Mergers, yesterday said:
The veterinary services supplied by the merging parties are important in ensuring the animal products sold in the UK are safe for human consumption and animal welfare standards are met.
Losing the competition that takes place between Eville & Jones and Vorenta could result in food businesses and public bodies paying higher prices for inspections. Well run inspections ensure consumers have access to safe and affordable food products and that exporters can sell animal products without delays. Today’s decision will ensure businesses and consumers can get the best deal.
Eville & Jones have 5 working days to offer legally binding proposals to the CMA to address the competition concerns identified. The CMA would then have a further 5 working days to consider whether these address its concerns, or if the case should be referred to an in-depth, Phase 2 investigation.
For more information, visit the Eville & Jones/Vorenta case page.
Note to Editors:
- The CMA served an initial enforcement order in November 2022 under section 72(2) of the Enterprise Act 2002 on Eville & Jones (Group) Ltd and Vorenta Ltd (including its different businesses such as HallMark Veterinary and Compliance Services, Meat and Livestock Commercial Services, and Probita Solutions).
- All media enquiries should be directed to the CMA press office by email on press@cma.gov.uk, or by phone on 020 3738 6460.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/merger-could-mean-costlier-and-lower-quality-inspections-for-food-industry
Latest News from
Competition & Markets Authority
CMA provisionally clears satellite comms deal following in-depth review01/03/2023 11:25:00
The decision comes after a Phase 2 review revealed Viasat and Inmarsat will likely face significant competition from both emerging and established players as the sector expands.
New guidance to help businesses co-operate on environment28/02/2023 14:25:00
New draft guidance published by the CMA will help businesses work together with confidence towards achieving environmental goals.
Home building and renting probed to help buyers and tenants28/02/2023 11:10:00
The CMA has launched a market study into housebuilding and a separate project considering consumer rights for those in rented homes.
Experts appointed as UK looks to level digital playing field for consumers24/02/2023 09:20:00
Leaders from competition, academia and industry brought in to advise the CMA as it prepares for new powers to oversee digital markets
First internal market report finds proposed peat ban does not raise major concerns for businesses21/02/2023 13:10:00
The OIM has published its first report, which found that the UK Government’s proposal to ban the sale of horticultural peat in England from 2024 would not have a major impact on intra-UK trade.
Takeover of eight vet businesses could increase costs for animal owners17/02/2023 14:10:00
CMA initial investigations into IVC’s purchase of eight independent vet businesses find competition concerns
CMA reminds employers to avoid anti-competitive practices09/02/2023 13:10:00
New materials published by the CMA remind employers to brush up on competition law and avoid illegal collusion
Poultry feed deal abandoned during CMA’s Phase 2 investigation08/02/2023 15:15:00
ForFarmers and 2Agriculture (a subsidiary company of Boparan) have abandoned their proposed joint venture.