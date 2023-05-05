Competition & Markets Authority
|Printable version
Merger could worsen vehicle salvage service options for UK car insurers
The CMA has provisionally found that Copart’s completed purchase of Hills Motors raises competition concerns in the supply of vehicle salvage services in the UK.
An in-depth investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has provisionally found that the completed acquisition by Copart of Hills Motors could result in a substantial lessening of competition in the market for the supply of salvage services in the UK.
Copart and Hills Motors both supply vehicle salvage services. This involves collecting damaged and other used vehicles on behalf of customers – including insurance companies, finance companies and rental car companies – and remarketing them for sale via online auction or, in some cases, managing their dismantling or scrapping. Hills Motors is active in vehicle dismantling whereas Copart is not.
The CMA referred the deal to an in-depth Phase 2 inquiry after identifying competition concerns in the supply of salvage services, salvage vehicles and recycled (‘green’) parts during its initial, Phase 1, investigation. Over the past 5 months, an independent CMA panel has gathered and examined a wide range of evidence to better understand the markets and potential impact of the deal. This included holding site visits and hearings with Copart and Hills Motors, extensive engagement with customers and competitors, analysis of tender and other opportunities data submitted by the merger parties and third parties and analysis of the merger parties’ internal documents.
Following this further investigation, the CMA has now provisionally found that allowing Copart to purchase Hills Motors could substantially lessen competition in the market for the supply of salvage services in the UK. Copart is currently the market leader by a significant distance. Hills Motors, which has an in-house dismantling service and is an important supplier of recycled parts, is one of a small number of players in the market for salvage services that have a track record of successfully competing for and servicing large national salvage contracts for insurance companies.
The CMA has provisionally dismissed concerns that the merger would substantially lessen competition in the supply of damaged and other used vehicles or the supply of recycled parts in the UK.
Kirstin Baker, chair of the independent panel of experts conducting this Phase 2 investigation, said:
Vehicle insurance is a significant cost for many individuals and businesses and there is increasing demand for insurers to minimise their environmental impact, while keeping prices low. There are very few salvage companies who have a track record of servicing large national contracts for insurance companies, so we are concerned this deal could reduce the options for customers and this could lead to higher prices or lower quality services.
We invite views on both our provisional findings and the possible remedies we have identified to address our concerns.
The CMA has published a notice of possible remedies with a deadline for comments by 19 May and asked for any interested parties to make submissions on its provisional findings by 26 May 2023. The statutory deadline for the CMA’s final report is 20 July 2023.
For more information, visit the Copart/Hills Motors case page.
Notes to editors
- All media enquiries should be directed to the CMA press office by email on press@cma.gov.uk, or by phone on 020 3738 6460.
- ‘Copart’ refers to Copart, Inc. and ‘Hills Motors’ refers to Green Parts Specialist Holdings Ltd.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/merger-could-worsen-vehicle-salvage-service-options-for-uk-car-insurers
Latest News from
Competition & Markets Authority
CMA launches initial review of artificial intelligence models04/05/2023 16:20:00
The CMA is opening an initial review of competition and consumer protection considerations in the development and use of AI foundation models.
Microsoft / Activision deal prevented to protect innovation and choice in cloud gaming26/04/2023 16:05:00
The CMA has prevented Microsoft’s proposed purchase of Activision over concerns the deal would alter the future of the fast-growing cloud gaming market, leading to reduced innovation and less choice for UK gamers over the years to come.
Ensuring effective competition in digital markets, for people, businesses and the economy26/04/2023 14:30:00
A statement on mergers and digital markets from Marcus Bokkerink, Chair, and Sarah Cardell, CEO, CMA.
New bill to stamp out unfair practices and promote competition in digital markets25/04/2023 10:10:00
The CMA welcomes draft legislation enhancing its ability to promote competition and protect consumers, including new powers for its Digital Markets Unit.
Hearing implants deal could mean worse outcomes for patients20/04/2023 15:25:00
CMA provisionally finds hearing implants merger could substantially reduce competition, potentially leading to worse outcomes for patients and higher costs for the NHS.
App developers on Google Play store offered payment choices following CMA probe19/04/2023 12:20:00
Google has said it will allow developers to use alternative payment options after CMA investigation into its control over Google Play in-app purchases.
Action against private hospitals to boost patients’ access to information12/04/2023 15:05:00
Two hospitals have been warned to provide information for publication about the quality of their private healthcare services after failing to comply with The Private Healthcare Market Investigation Order
Price cap on Airwave Network “only option” to reduce cost to emergency services05/04/2023 13:05:00
The CMA will restrict how much Motorola can charge the emergency services to use the Airwave Network.