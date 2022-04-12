Mergers: Commission approves Parker's acquisition of Meggitt, subject to conditions

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the proposed acquisition of Meggitt by Parker. The approval is conditional on full compliance with commitments offered by Parker.

Executive Vice-President Margarethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, yesterday said:

“Manufacturers of civil and military aircraft depend on competitive supply chains for all aerospace components. Parker and Meggitt are leading global suppliers of wheels and brakes for a range of aircraft types, including military helicopters and drones. The remedy package offered by Parker will preserve competition in these markets and ensure that aerospace and defence customers have access to sufficient choice of component suppliers and will continue benefitting from competitive prices.”

Parker and Meggitt are both leading global aerospace component suppliers, with wide product portfolios. They compete among others in the design, manufacture and supply of aircraft wheels and brakes and aerospace pneumatic valves.

The Commission's investigation

Given the parties' leading positions, the Commission investigated the impact of the proposed acquisition on competition in the markets for the design, manufacturing and supply of aircraft wheels and brakes for certain types of aircraft.

The market investigation revealed that the transaction would further reduce the already limited number of suppliers of wheels and brakes for small general aviation aircraft, business jets, civil and military helicopters, and military fixed-wing drones. The merged entity would have been further strengthened as the largest supplier in these markets. This would have impacted the prices and innovation in these important components. Competitors generally have a smaller presence in the supply of wheels and brakes for these aircraft types and often do not offer all types of brakes.

The Commission did not find competition concerns in other aerospace component markets in which the parties compete, including aerospace pneumatic valves, as sufficient alternative suppliers would remain active following the transaction.

Click here for the full press release