Merging of regulators should be considered as businesses struggle with complexity

Businesses find the UK’s regulatory landscape burdensome, complex, and difficult to navigate. In a report on regulating for growth, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) calls for a review of UK regulation.

It also finds that government’s definition of economic growth amounts to an ambiguous objective, the success of which is impossible to measure, given a lack of clarity about what growth it is seeking to deliver and when.

The PAC’s inquiry received written evidence showing how challenging it is for businesses to navigate UK regulation, with uncertainty adding to costs and delays for business through unpredictable timelines, unclear interpretations of rules and opaque enforcement thresholds.

In areas such as environmental regulation, businesses have to navigate between different regulators. This can result in delays, inconsistencies, and gaps in oversight.

The report recommends that government review how effective the different regulatory delivery models are, in order to improve the regulatory landscape and inform consideration of merging regulators.

A small number of measures can account for a significant proportion of savings and costs to businesses, but the PAC is concerned that savings identified to date are much smaller than must be achieved.

Future measures around planning and corporate reporting may deliver £460m in savings – well below the existing target of £5.6bn in savings, and which could be offset by costs generated by other pieces of legislation.

The government has committed to cut the cost of the administrative burden on businesses from regulation, estimated at £22.4bn/yr, by 25% by the end of parliament.

The PAC’s report demonstrates that there is no robust plan to achieve this, and calls for milestones, regular progress reporting, and annual reports to Parliament, with independently validated cost savings.

Government published its Action Plan in March 2025, in response to concerns that regulation is inhibiting investment. It is designed to drive growth, tackle excessive risk aversion and reduce the administrative burden on businesses.

However, government was unable to explain to the PAC’s inquiry how regulation achieves growth, and the Committee warns the government that it will need a clearer strategy if the Action Plan is to be successful igniting growth.

However, when coming to scrutinise regulating for growth, the PAC found that HM Treasury does not know what risks it expects regulators to take. Nor how this would lead to growth, which it has not defined in any detail beyond an increase in GDP with no intended timeframe or targets around this set.

In evidence to the PAC’s inquiry, government officials failed to speak to drivers such as trade, investment, or productivity improvements in regulated entities.

The government needs to be clear on what growth it is seeking to deliver and when, and the PAC is recommending HM Treasury should establish a time horizon for growth targeted in its Action Plan, as well as explain how regulatory actions are expected to contribute to it.

Chair comment

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown MP, Chair of the Public Accounts Committee, said:

“This is a government that built itself around missions. One of these was economic growth, and it launched a simply-titled Action Plan to help regulators deliver it. "One would expect, then, that officials when asked basic questions about how regulation might deliver growth, or indeed the target of growth itself, that this Committee would have received book, chapter and verse. "Alas, we received neither chapter, nor verse, and only the faintest inkling of book. In place of a detailed strategy, government has all but asserted that regulation can deliver growth, without explaining how, or if they will know if it does. “Our Committee is of course supportive of the thinking behind the Action Plan – to encourage investment, and relieve the administrative burden on businesses. However, our inquiry heard evidence from those same businesses who still find the regulatory landscape a confusing mess. "Government must be ready to offer a raft of measures the success of which it can properly track, rather than gesturing towards relieving duplication in reporting requirements as if this is an example of greater risk-taking in the sector - it is not. "We hope the government takes heed of the recommendations in our report and undertake a full review of various different regulatory models, with proper feedback from industry as a guide.”

Further information