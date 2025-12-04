Merry FISHmas Stockings!

More than 53,000 juvenile fish stocked into South East waters this winter. Fishing-licence income funds habitat improvements across the region.

This year alone, 53,150 juvenile fish, including chub, dace, barbel, roach, tench, bream, rudd and native crucian carp are being introduced into South East rivers, still waters and local clubs, funded by fishing licence income. (Full details of releases in notes to editors).

Re-introducing fish supports the creation of healthy, balanced ecosystems that benefit both anglers and local wildlife. Restocking in winter minimises stress on fish, giving them the best survival rates and allowing them to acclimatise before spring spawning.

Ian Hirst, a fisheries team leader at the Environment Agency, said:

Releasing more than 53,000 fish across our South East rivers and still waters provides an amazing opportunity to help boost our local fish numbers. Through our breeding programme, we are enhancing fishing by boosting stocks and providing more opportunities for anglers. We work closely with our partners to protect and enhance our fish populations by responding to pollution incidents, improving habitats, water quality and removing barriers to fish migration. Without fishing licences this vital work would not be possible.

As temperatures drop and winter fishing gets into full swing, the Environment Agency is also reminding anglers to ensure they have a valid fishing licence before heading to their favourite waterside spots this festive season. Whether you are treating yourself or looking for the perfect present for the fishing enthusiast in your life, a fishing licence could also make an ideal Christmas gift.

With prices starting from just £7.30 for a day licence, it’s an affordable way to enjoy the tranquillity of local waters whilst supporting the protection and improvement of local fisheries.

Income from fishing licences funds the Environment Agency’s vital work to protect and enhance river and still water habitats across the region. Now we are in winter, this includes fish restocking.

These fish are all bred and raised at the Environment Agency’s Calverton Fish Farm, near Nottingham. The fish farm is a crucial part of the Environment Agency’s toolkit for improving fisheries around the country. Specialist fisheries experts spend the year breeding and growing quality, pure-bred, disease-free fish which are used to stock our rivers in the run up to Christmas.

This Christmas, give yourself or a loved one the gift of angling – it’s good for wellbeing, connects you with nature, and supports the future of fishing for generations to come.

For more information and to buy your fishing licence, visit www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence.

Background: