Merseyside pair charged after drugs parcel intercepted at Birmingham Airport
Two men have been charged in a National Crime Agency investigation after a parcel containing 24 kilos of heroin was intercepted on its way to Liverpool.
James Poland, 43, of Tobacco Wharf, Liverpool, and Christian Adams, 33, of, Churchill Avenue, Birkenhead, appeared at Wirral Magistrates’ Court on 24 July charged with importing and supplying class A drugs.
They will next appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday 21 August.
The drugs – which had a street value of around £2m – were intercepted by Border Force officers at Birmingham Airport on 19 July and an NCA investigation began.
Both men were arrested by NCA officers in Merseyside on Saturday 22 July.
NCA branch commander Richie Davies said: “Heroin supply causes significant harm to users, society and the economy, and trafficking it into the UK is a major source of revenue for organised crime groups.
“We actively work with partners overseas and in the UK to prevent the importation of drugs and intercept them before they reach our communities.”
