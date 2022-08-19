HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Merseyside Police congratulated for good performance
Merseyside Police has been congratulated for its overall good performance, although it needs to improve in some areas, the police inspectorate has said.
Get the report
PEEL 2021/22 – An inspection of Merseyside Police
Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded Merseyside Police’s performance across 10 areas of policing and found the force was ‘outstanding’ in one area, ‘good’ in eight areas, and ‘adequate’ in one area.
HMICFRS said the force was outstanding at disrupting serious organised crime.
Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Matt Parr yesterday said:
“I congratulate Merseyside Police on its performance in keeping people safe and reducing crime. In particular, the force’s performance in dealing with serious and organised crime is outstanding. It disrupts gangs bringing in drugs from other areas in innovative ways and consults the public on how to use the money it seizes to benefit the community.
“The force is also performing well across most other areas of policing – this includes protecting vulnerable people, preventing and investigating crime, and supporting its own workforce.
“There are some areas where the force could improve, such as giving a better service to victims – for example, by recording why some victims withdraw their support for investigations – and responding quicker to priority calls.
“Merseyside Police should be applauded for its efforts to keep the public safe, and I will continue to monitor its progress as it makes further improvements.”
