Merseyside Police officer charged with misconduct in public office

A Merseyside Police officer is due to make his first appearance in court after being charged with misconduct in public office and computer misuse offences following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

We investigated the conduct of PC Adam Hoyle, 39, following allegations he had abused his position for a sexual purpose.

On conclusion of our investigation, we passed a file to the Crown Prosecution Service which authorised charges.

PC Hoyle, based at Lower Lane Police Station, is accused of four counts of misconduct in public office and three counts of unauthorised access to computer material. He will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on 29 November.