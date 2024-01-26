Merseyside Police officer to appear in court charged with sexual assault

Following an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation, a Merseyside Police detective constable has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

DC Thomas Hankin, 37, is alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman he met during the course of his duties in March 2023.

We began our investigation on 31 March 2023 following a referral from the force earlier in the same month.

We concluded our investigation in September 2023 and referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). The CPS made the decision to charge DC Hankin in December 2023.

He is due to make his first appearance at Chester Magistrates Court on Monday 29 January.