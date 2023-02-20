Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Merseyside Police officer under investigation following death of Rachael Moore in Liverpool
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is conducting a criminal investigation into the actions of a Merseyside Police officer in connection with the death of Rachael Moore in Liverpool on Christmas Eve.
Our independent investigation follows a mandatory referral from the force as a police vehicle was involved in a fatal collision in in the Kensington area of Liverpool on December 24, 2022.
Shortly after 8pm, a singled crewed police car, which had been responding to an unrelated emergency call, collided with 22-year-old Rachael on Sheil Road.
Officers and paramedics attended and treated Rachael for her injuries. She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
We attended the scene and the police post-incident procedures and began reviewing evidence. We have obtained CCTV footage and conducted a witness appeal.
Based on our assessment of the available information, we have informed the officer, a police constable, they are under criminal investigation for potential offences of causing death by dangerous driving.
The police driver has also been served a notice advising they are being investigated for potential gross misconduct in relation to the manner of their driving. This does not necessarily mean disciplinary proceedings or criminal charges will follow.
IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: “Rachael lost her life in the most tragic circumstances just a day before Christmas. Our thoughts are with her loved ones and all those affected by her death.
“Our investigation will look at the circumstances of the collision, including the actions and decision-making of the police driver and whether they were in line with policy and procedure.
“We have been in contact with Rachael’s family to explain our role and we will keep them updated as our inquiries progress.”
A decision over any potential disciplinary proceedings, referral to the Crown Prosecution Service, or learning arising from this incident will be made by us on conclusion of the investigation.
Original article link: https://policeconduct.gov.uk/news/merseyside-police-officer-under-investigation-following-death-rachael-moore-liverpool
