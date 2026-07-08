HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
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Merseyside Police PEEL report published
HMICFRS has graded Merseyside Police’s performance across nine areas. We found the force was ‘outstanding’ in one area, ‘good’ in three areas, ‘adequate’ in four areas and ‘required improvement’ in one area.
We yesterday published the PEEL report for Merseyside Police.
PEEL is HMICFRS’s assessment of police forces in England and Wales. PEEL stands for police effectiveness, efficiency, and legitimacy.
Get the report
PEEL 2025–27: An inspection of Merseyside Police
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/merseyside-police-peel-report-2025-27-published/
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