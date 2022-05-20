Mesh reimbursement fund opens in June

Removal surgery costs to be repaid.

A dedicated fund to repay mesh removal costs will open for applications on 6 June.

The Transvaginal Mesh Removal Reimbursement Scheme will enable women who have paid for surgery to claim their money back.

To be eligible, arrangements for treatment must be made by 3 June.

After this date, patients wishing treatment funded by the NHS will be seen through the Complex Pelvic Mesh Removal Service in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde. Any woman who expresses a preference to be treated outside of Scotland will be able to request a referral to one of the NHS England specialist centres.

Progress in making arrangements for future mesh removal surgery to take place in independent hospitals, where women wish, continues. An agreement is in place for Spire Health Care in Bristol to accept referrals and positive discussions continue with Dr Veronikis, in Missouri, United States.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf yesterday said:

“The opening of the scheme is a significant milestone enabling women to claim back the money they felt they had to use to get their treatment. The cut-off date will give sufficient time for anyone who is currently in the process of finalising arrangements to do so before it opens. “Women who require mesh removal surgery are now also able to ask to be referred to a specialist NHS centre in England or to an independent provider. These options are being offered in conjunction with the service already provided in NHS Scotland and all options will be provided free of charge to the patient. “I encourage anyone who wishes referral to one of these services to make their wishes known to their clinical team, if they have not already done so.”

Background

The scheme will be administered by NHS National Services Scotland (NSS).

Further information on the scheme and how to apply will be available on the mesh pages of NHS NSS website.

The existing Mesh Fund, set up by the Scottish Government, will close to applications on 31 May. Anyone who is eligible to apply and who has previously received a payment from the Mesh Fund will not be excluded from applying for reimbursement under the scheme and any previous payment will not be deducted.

The Transvaginal Mesh Removal (Cost Reimbursement) (Scotland) Act 2022 came fully into force earlier this month.