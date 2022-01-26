Mesh reimbursement scheme to be set up

Parliament backs Bill to repay private mesh removal surgery costs.

Legislation has been passed to allow women who have paid for private surgery to remove transvaginal mesh to get their money back.

The Transvaginal Mesh Removal (Cost Reimbursement) (Scotland) Bill will establish a scheme to repay mesh removal costs which will open for applications as soon as is practicably possible after Royal Assent.

The scheme will be administered by National Services Scotland (NSS), which currently looks after the Mesh Fund.

Work has also been ongoing to finalise contracts with Spire Health Care in Bristol and Dr Veronikis in Missouri, America. It is expected that Spire Health Care will accept referrals from next month. Discussions between NHS NSS and Dr Veronikis are progressing positively.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said:

“I am delighted that the Scottish Parliament has unanimously backed the Scottish Government’s Transvaginal Mesh Removal Bill. This Bill will help provide some justice to women who have been traumatised after receiving a mesh implant. I want to thank all those who have taken time to engage with, and express their views on the Bill as it has progressed. We have listened to these views and as far as possible we have taken that feedback on board in our development of both the Bill and the reimbursement scheme. It is fair to say that without the courage of the affected women we would not be where we are today.

“Separately from the Bill, work is continuing to widen the choices available to women who require mesh removal surgery, so that they can ask to be referred to a specialist centre in NHS England or to an independent provider. These options will be offered in conjunction with the service already available in NHS Scotland and are intended to ensure that everyone who has been affected by transvaginal mesh complications has the choice over where their treatment is carried out, and most importantly, get the care they want and need.”