Scottish Government
|Printable version
Mesh reimbursement scheme to be set up
Parliament backs Bill to repay private mesh removal surgery costs.
Legislation has been passed to allow women who have paid for private surgery to remove transvaginal mesh to get their money back.
The Transvaginal Mesh Removal (Cost Reimbursement) (Scotland) Bill will establish a scheme to repay mesh removal costs which will open for applications as soon as is practicably possible after Royal Assent.
The scheme will be administered by National Services Scotland (NSS), which currently looks after the Mesh Fund.
Work has also been ongoing to finalise contracts with Spire Health Care in Bristol and Dr Veronikis in Missouri, America. It is expected that Spire Health Care will accept referrals from next month. Discussions between NHS NSS and Dr Veronikis are progressing positively.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said:
“I am delighted that the Scottish Parliament has unanimously backed the Scottish Government’s Transvaginal Mesh Removal Bill. This Bill will help provide some justice to women who have been traumatised after receiving a mesh implant. I want to thank all those who have taken time to engage with, and express their views on the Bill as it has progressed. We have listened to these views and as far as possible we have taken that feedback on board in our development of both the Bill and the reimbursement scheme. It is fair to say that without the courage of the affected women we would not be where we are today.
“Separately from the Bill, work is continuing to widen the choices available to women who require mesh removal surgery, so that they can ask to be referred to a specialist centre in NHS England or to an independent provider. These options will be offered in conjunction with the service already available in NHS Scotland and are intended to ensure that everyone who has been affected by transvaginal mesh complications has the choice over where their treatment is carried out, and most importantly, get the care they want and need.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/mesh-reimbursement-scheme-to-be-set-up/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Monthly GDP Estimates for November26/01/2022 14:05:00
An experimental statistics publication for Scotland.
Record number of students from deprived areas at university25/01/2022 15:05:00
Overall record enrolments at Scottish institutions.
Keeping eye tests free on the NHS25/01/2022 11:05:00
Increase in fees paid to optometry practices for free examinations.
Distance Aware25/01/2022 10:05:00
Free badges and lanyards will be available to people who wish to show others they would welcome additional space and extra care while out in public.
Purpose Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) - scoping survey findings24/01/2022 15:05:00
This report describes scoping research carried out to inform the development of a review of Purpose Built Student Accommodation (PBSA).
Transport Minister steps down24/01/2022 13:05:00
Transport Minister Graeme Dey has tendered his resignation from the Scottish Government for health-related reasons.
Social Security (Residence Requirements) (Afghanistan) (Scotland) Regulations 2021: SCoSS scrutiny report24/01/2022 12:05:00
Scottish Commission on Social Security (SCoSS) scrutiny report on the Social Security (Residence Requirements) (Afghanistan) (Scotland) Regulations 2021.
Funding for sustainable islands24/01/2022 10:05:00
Additional funding allocated to local island projects.