EU News
|Printable version
Message of President Charles Michel on Russia's illegal annexation of Ukrainian regions
Message of President Charles Michel on Russia's illegal annexation of Ukrainian regions (30 September 2022).
President Putin has decided on Russia's illegal annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. This annexation follows sham referenda and constitutes a dangerous and irresponsible escalation. It is designed as a step to intensify the nuclear threat against the rest of the world.
The European Union unequivocally rejects and condemns these illegal annexations. It will never recognise them, just as it did not recognise the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Once again, the Kremlin is trampling on the UN Charter and the international order.
To the Ukrainian people, I want to say this: the European Union is and will remain resolutely on your side. You are defending the territorial integrity of your country, you are defending the future of your children. And you are defending our common universal values of freedom and dignity.
I also want to send a message to the citizens of the European Union. Ukraine and Ukrainians are under attack, and this attack is also an aggression against our fundamental freedoms and democratic principles. Russia is firing missiles at Ukrainians and Russia has launched an “energy missile” at Europe, targeting the heart of our economic and social system.
The damage is severe. Energy is expensive. Every household in Europe is affected by soaring energy bills and supermarket receipts. And this will have a lasting impact on all of us.
That is why a new Energy Union must be developed now, with a real common strategy. Because there is no alternative, if we want to guarantee security of supply, affordable prices, and the climate transition. Today, all of us, we must understand that we have entered a new world, where many of our points of reference have been turned upside down. We must face this situation with clarity.
Russia has decided on a massive mobilisation to increase its war effort tenfold. We Europeans must also mobilise. Not for war, but rather to preserve peace, to protect our security and to guarantee the future of our children. Citizens, companies, political and social leaders: all of us, everyone has a responsibility to assume, a role to play.
We are strong. We will stick together. The European Union is taking action. The European Union protects and does so with all the necessary means. We will mobilise together. And no one will be left behind. Thank you.
Press contacts
Spokesperson for the European Council President
+32 2 281 5150
+32 486 22 68 65
If you are not a journalist, please send your request to the public information service.
Latest News from
EU News
Council agrees on emergency measures to reduce energy prices03/10/2022 16:33:00
EU energy ministers recently (30 September 2022) reached a political agreement on a proposal for a Council Regulation to address high energy prices.
Guidelines on general visa issuance in relation to Russian applicants and controls of Russian citizens at the external borders03/10/2022 15:25:00
The Commission recently (30 September 2022) presented updated guidelines to Member States on visa procedures as well as on border controls for Russian citizens at the EU's external borders.
Ethiopia: Statement by Commissioner Lenarčič on the humanitarian situation and International Humanitarian Law in northern Ethiopia03/10/2022 13:25:00
Ethiopia: Statement given recently (30 September 2022) by Commissioner Lenarčič on the humanitarian situation and International Humanitarian Law in northern Ethiopia.
Antitrust: Commission upgrades eLeniency tool to grant companies online access to leniency and settlement documents03/10/2022 12:10:00
The European Commission has upgraded its online platform “eLeniency” to ensure that companies who are parties to cartel and antitrust proceedings can easily and securely access documents online.
State aid: Commission approves aid to support the resolution of the Polish Getin Noble Bank S.A.03/10/2022 11:33:00
The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, several support measures in the context of the resolution of the Polish Getin Noble Bank S.A.
Council and Parliament reach provisional political agreement on access to Union waters, extending the current rules for fishermen for another ten years30/09/2022 15:25:00
The Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament reached a provisional political agreement as regards the regime for access of fishing vessels to member states’ territorial waters.
Ensuring radiation protection: Commission refers LATVIA to Court to guarantee citizens' protection from ionising radiation-exposure risks30/09/2022 14:33:00
The Commission is taking legal steps to ensure the protection of citizens, workers and patients against the dangers arising from exposure to ionizing radiation.
Investor citizenship scheme: Commission refers MALTA to the Court of Justice30/09/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission yesterday decided to refer Malta to the Court of Justice of the European Union for its investor citizenship scheme, also referred to as the ‘golden passports'.
Human rights: EU increases support to the protection of human rights defenders worldwide30/09/2022 12:38:00
Human rights are increasingly under threat worldwide. Against this global backdrop, reconfirming the European Union's strong support to human rights, fundamental freedoms and democracy, and their defenders worldwide, Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen yesterday signed €30 million, a substantial increase, for the new phase of the EU Human Rights Defenders Mechanism, in the presence of civil society organisations and human rights defenders, for the period 2022–2027.
Circular economy: Commission takes action to reduce waste from single-use plastics30/09/2022 11:33:00
The Commission is taking legal steps against 11 Member States, calling on them to step up the implementation of the Single-Use Plastics Directive in order to reduce the impact of certain plastic products on the environment and on human health.