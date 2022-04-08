Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Met accepts IOPC recommendations after Operation Hotton investigation uncovers bullying and harassment
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has welcomed the Metropolitan Police Service’s (MPS) acceptance of 15 recommendations designed to tackle underlying cultural issues after Operation Hotton revealed bullying and discrimination within the ranks.
The MPS has agreed to publicly commit to a position of zero-tolerance on racism, misogyny, bullying and harassment, as well as making a public commitment to being an anti-racist organisation.
IOPC Regional Director Sal Naseem described the MPS response as an important step towards recovering public trust and confidence.
Inappropriate behaviour by officers, including, racism, misogyny, harassment and the exchange of offensive social media messages, was highlighted in the IOPC’s Operation Hotton learning report, published in February.
It followed nine linked investigations focused on teams formed to tackle crime and disorder in the Westminster area.
Our recommendations were designed to prevent environments from developing in which unprofessional and inappropriate behaviour could thrive and go unchallenged.
The MPS response highlights existing work addressing issues we identified and the new measures it will take to act on our recommendations.
The MPS’ full response can be found alongside the IOPC’s recommendations here.
IOPC Regional Director Sal Naseem yesterday said:
“We welcome the Met’s full acceptance of our recommendations and the programme of work it has announced to create a better working environment and improve the service for the communities it serves in London. In particular, we are pleased that the MPS has agreed to embed a zero-tolerance position on racism, misogyny, bullying and harassment within its policies and training, and will adopt that terminology.
“We felt this was vital to make it clear to all officers and staff that this behaviour will not be tolerated in any form. For the Met we believe it is an important step on the road to rebuilding public trust and confidence in the force, which is critical to maintaining the principle of policing by consent.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/met-accepts-iopc-recommendations-after-operation-hotton-investigation-uncovers-bullying-and
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former and serving West Mercia Police officers charged with sending grossly offensive messages07/04/2022 09:10:00
A former and a serving West Mercia Police officer are both to appear in court charged with sending grossly offensive messages, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Greater Manchester Police officer sentenced for misconduct in public office04/04/2022 12:25:00
A Greater Manchester Police officer has been sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of misconduct in public office, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Met officer facing charge of causing GBH following Haringey incident04/04/2022 09:05:00
A Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 19 April charged with grievous bodily harm in connection with an incident in which a 25-year-old man suffered life changing injuries when he fell from height over a wall after he was Tasered.
Statement following misconduct hearing linked to Operation Linden01/04/2022 15:05:00
Following the conclusion yesterday's misconduct hearing, IOPC Director of Major Investigations Steve Noonan said: “We are now working to finalise our overarching report following the conclusion of the misconduct hearing linked to Operation Linden, our investigations into South Yorkshire Police’s response to non-recent allegations of child sexual abuse in the Rotherham area. The panel found the case against former Detective Sergeant David Walker not proven.
Former TVP officer pleads guilty to misconduct in public office01/04/2022 10:05:00
A former Thames Valley Police (TVP) officer has admitted charges relating to pursuing a number of women for sex after meeting them during the course of his duties.
Former Wiltshire Police staff member sentenced for misconduct in public office01/04/2022 09:05:00
A former Wiltshire Police member of staff has been given a custodial sentence for misconduct in public office, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
IOPC to investigate complaints against Met decision over Operation Midland witnesses31/03/2022 09:15:00
The IOPC is to investigate complaints about the Metropolitan Police Service's (MPS) decision not to investigate two complainants, known as Witness A and Witness B, who are alleged to have made false accusations about a number of individuals during Operation Midland.
Former Met detective barred from policing after gross misconduct proven28/03/2022 09:10:00
A disciplinary panel ruled that a former Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) detective would have been dismissed without notice if he was still serving, after hearing that he had formed an inappropriate relationship with a woman he met through his work.
Former Humberside Police officer dismissed after IOPC investigation24/03/2022 14:05:00
A former Humberside detective who was found to have repeatedly failed to properly investigate reports of crime following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into six of his cases has been barred from working as a police officer again.