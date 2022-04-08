Met accepts IOPC recommendations after Operation Hotton investigation uncovers bullying and harassment

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has welcomed the Metropolitan Police Service’s (MPS) acceptance of 15 recommendations designed to tackle underlying cultural issues after Operation Hotton revealed bullying and discrimination within the ranks.

The MPS has agreed to publicly commit to a position of zero-tolerance on racism, misogyny, bullying and harassment, as well as making a public commitment to being an anti-racist organisation.

IOPC Regional Director Sal Naseem described the MPS response as an important step towards recovering public trust and confidence.

Inappropriate behaviour by officers, including, racism, misogyny, harassment and the exchange of offensive social media messages, was highlighted in the IOPC’s Operation Hotton learning report, published in February.

It followed nine linked investigations focused on teams formed to tackle crime and disorder in the Westminster area.

Our recommendations were designed to prevent environments from developing in which unprofessional and inappropriate behaviour could thrive and go unchallenged.

The MPS response highlights existing work addressing issues we identified and the new measures it will take to act on our recommendations.

The MPS’ full response can be found alongside the IOPC’s recommendations here.

IOPC Regional Director Sal Naseem yesterday said: