Met Office 10-day trend: A tale of two halves for September
September has been a month of contrasts across the UK, with the weather delivering a tale of two halves.
The start of the month was unsettled, bringing plenty of wet weather and changeable conditions. However, as we moved further into September, the pattern shifted dramatically, with much drier and calmer conditions taking hold. This shift sets the scene for the next 10 days, with high pressure expected to dominate and bring settled weather for much of the country.
A shift to high pressure
Currently, the jet stream is meandering to the north of the UK, and this has allowed high pressure to build. High pressure has been the dominant feature through much of this week and is set to continue as we head towards the end of the week, although it will gradually shift a little further east.
Friday is expected to be another largely fine day, although there may be more cloud coming in from the east, which could bring a few spots of rain or showers. Western areas, however, should continue to see a good deal of sunny weather.
A look ahead to the weekend
While settled conditions are expected to continue into Friday, it is worth highlighting a frontal system, a band of rain, out towards the west of the UK. This is set to move across the country as we go through the weekend. When considering the latest forecast, it is always important to look at what is happening on the other side of the Atlantic, and this week is no exception.
Hurricane Gabrielle, which was a major hurricane, is currently tracking eastwards towards Europe. It is likely to take a southern track, heading towards the Azores, which have a hurricane warning in place into Friday due to the risk of heavy rain and very strong winds. Gabrielle is then expected to decay into an ex-tropical storm as it tracks further eastwards towards the Bay of Biscay. Although Gabrielle is relatively far from the UK, it can still influence our weather, as we have seen in the past.
