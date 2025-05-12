Met Office
Met Office Advice for Sun Awareness Week
Sun Awareness Week 2025, led by The British Association of Dermatologists (BAD), starts next week (12-18 May). This campaign highlights the dangers of sun exposure and promotes sun safety.
As we look forward to enjoying the warmer weather, it's crucial to remember the potential risks and take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Here are some essential tips and advice from the Met Office to help you stay safe in the sun during next week's Sun Awareness Week.
Understanding UV and Its Effects
The UV index can be high at many times of the year, even when it's not hot or the sky is cloudy. UV radiation can cause sunburn, skin cancer, and eye damage. Protecting yourself from UV exposure is crucial to prevent these health issues.
- Protecting Your Eyes
UV radiation can damage the eyes, leading to conditions like cataracts. It's important to wear good quality UV protective sunglasses that block out 99 to 100 percent of UV-A and UV-B radiation. Wraparound sunglasses offer the best protection, and grey lenses provide proper colour recognition.
- Sunburn
Sunburn occurs when your skin is overexposed to UV radiation. It can cause serious health effects and increase the risk of skin cancer. Protect yourself by using sunscreen, wearing protective clothing, and seeking shade.
- Skin Cancer
UV radiation is a major cause of skin cancer. It's important to use sun protection to reduce your risk. Over the last decade, melanoma skin cancer rates have increased significantly in the UK.
- Vitamin D
While UV exposure helps the body produce vitamin D, it's important to balance sun exposure with sun safety. A few minutes in the sun can often provide enough vitamin D without increasing the risk of skin damage.
- Winter Sun
Even in winter, UV radiation can be strong, especially at high altitudes or when reflected by snow. Protect yourself by wearing sunscreen and UV protective sunglasses.
READ MORE: What is UV radiation and how does it affect your health?
Click here for the full press release
