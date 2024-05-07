Met Office
|Printable version
Met Office and Deaf Academy link up for training
How can we make our resources more accessible to the deaf community? That is the question Met Office staff have been discussing with members of the Deaf Academy.
Through online and in-person workshops, we have been working with students to develop a greater understanding of their needs and preferences when it comes to information about weather and climate.
Mark Stocks, the Academy’s partnership and community manager said: “Sometimes people don’t communicate with a deaf person, as they are afraid of getting that communication wrong. So through these sessions, we aim to reassure people and give them the tools they need to take away that fear.”
The workshop included the students delivering a British Sign Language (BSL) workshop to participants, which included a section on popular meteorological terms.
Deaf Academy student Hugh, 24, said it was “important to teach deaf awareness to hearing people in order to help them understand deaf culture”, and Timothy, 19, said the community needed to “feel included in a hearing world” because “it helps ensure the two communities are more integrated.”
The students also talked about how they receive their news and weather, as well as looking at various Met Office content and discussing how they could be improved to make them even more accessible.
Susan Ward-Rice, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Specialist Partner at the Met Office said: “We are continuously striving to be as inclusive as possible with everyone we engage with, whether that be through our recruitment or the content we produce.
“I found the awareness sessions engaging, educational and informative. It’s been really useful to show some of our communications content to the students and find out how we can make our resources even more accessible and inclusive to members of the D/deaf community.”
Click here for the full Blog post
Original article link: https://blog.metoffice.gov.uk/2024/05/07/met-office-and-deaf-academy-link-up-for-training/
Latest News from
Met Office
The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation in a changing climate03/05/2024 12:15:00
For 20 years, an array of instruments strung across the North Atlantic has been monitoring the strength of one of the largest and most important systems of ocean currents in the world.
Unsettled May Bank Holiday weekend02/05/2024 16:05:00
As we head into the Bank Holiday weekend there is still some uncertainty around the exact details of the forecast.
A wet and dull April02/05/2024 13:15:00
It will be no surprise for many to hear that April 2024 has been a wet month. In what has felt like an unsettled spring so far, the UK has had its sixth wettest April since the series began in 1836, according to provisional statistics from the Met Office.
London Marathon weather forecast19/04/2024 16:20:00
High pressure will influence the UK’s weather this weekend, but what does that mean for the thousands of people running the TCS London Marathon?
Antarctic sea ice in 202318/04/2024 13:15:00
Each year, from June-October, polar climate scientists from the Met Office produce a series of monthly sea ice briefings for the government and the general public.
High pressure building for the weekend17/04/2024 12:25:00
After what feels like weeks and indeed months of wind and rain, there is some good news on the horizon.
NEMO: a numerical ocean model15/04/2024 13:15:00
A numerical ocean model is a computer programme representing the equations of motion (momentum, conservation of mass and thermodynamics) for the ocean.
Storm Kathleen to bring strong winds05/04/2024 12:15:00
Low pressure will bring windy conditions and continued showers, especially in the west, and above average temperature in East Anglia.