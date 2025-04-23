Met Office celebrates 20 years of Civil Contingencies Advisors

The Met Office marks the 20th anniversary of its Civil Contingencies Advisors, a dedicated team of meteorological specialists who have been instrumental in supporting the UK's resilience community during severe weather events.

Since 2005, the Civil Contingencies Advisors (CCAs) have been at the forefront of helping emergency responders assess risks from severe weather and other hazards such as chemical releases, nuclear incidents, large fires or biological hazards, including foot and mouth disease. Their invaluable local knowledge and expertise have been crucial in supporting mitigation efforts and ensuring the safety of communities across the UK.

With teams working across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the CCAs play a crucial part in the Met Office’s role as a Category 2 Responder working closely with regional multi-agency resilience groups, such as Local Resilience Fora, which include members of the emergency services, local authorities, the health sector, and utilities. Through this collaboration, the Advisors have developed a deep understanding of how severe weather can impact these organisations and their operations.

During severe weather and incidents where weather plays a factor, the CCAs represent the Met Office at multi-agency meetings, ensuring consistent information dissemination, acting as a point of contact for specialist advice, briefing local emergency responders, giving additional background information and discussing potential local impacts of the predicted event. The team also briefs Cabinet Office and other Government departments on impactful weather events both in the UK and globally.

Head of Warnings and Guidance at the Met Office, Holly Clements, said; “CCAs have played a vital role in the work of the Met Office for the last two decades making a crucial contribution to the protection of life, property and basic infrastructure across the UK.

“As we celebrate this significant milestone, the Met Office and its team of CCAs remain committed to supporting the resilience community and enhancing the safety and preparedness of the UK in the face of severe weather and other hazards.”

Civil Contingencies Advisors also help in the development and maintenance of the severe weather risk registers, they help in the preparation and participation of multiagency exercises and input to the planning processes. They attend either in person or via teleconference incident command and control centres during weather-related emergencies.