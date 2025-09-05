Met Office Deep Dive: Storm season past and present

As we step into the first week of meteorological autumn, the weather across the UK is already showing signs of change.

After a long, hot, and dry summer, conditions have turned more unsettled, with a fair amount of rain and some heavy showers on the way. The Met Office has already issued weather warnings for rainfall and thunderstorms this week and there is a chance of further warnings as the week progresses.

Alongside the latest forecast, this week’s Deep Dive will explore the record-breaking summer just gone, the new storm names for the season, and a look back at the most significant storms of the past year.

