Met Office
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Met Office encourages public to be WeatherReady as Bank Holiday temperatures set to rise
The Met Office is encouraging people to be WeatherReady this Bank Holiday weekend as temperatures are set to rise, with many expected to head outdoors and to the coast.
With lifeguard rescues having more than doubled last year according to the RNLI, planning ahead is important. Using tools such as the beach forecasts on the Met Office app helps people to better understand local conditions and stay safe.
This second May Bank Holiday marks the unofficial start of summer for many, and with heatwave criteria possible for some, millions of people across the UK are expected to flock to the coast to enjoy a day at the beach.
But while the beach can be a great place to relax and recharge, it can also present hidden risks. Last year, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) lifeguards helped save more than 36,000 people across UK beaches – a figure that more than doubled compared to the previous year – highlighting the importance of planning ahead and knowing how to stay safe.
Be WeatherReady for the beach
Working alongside trusted water safety partners such as the RNLI, we’re encouraging people to be #WeatherReady and understand the weather and sea conditions before they head out, so they can make informed decisions and enjoy the coast safely.
Met Office Head of Warnings and Guidance, Holly Clements, who leads our response in times of severe weather, said:
“Warm weather on a Bank Holiday draws people outside, but the weather at the coast can change quickly, and conditions like tides, waves and wind can all affect safety at the beach. Sun protection is particularly important here as reflective surfaces like sand and water amplify UV radiation that can damage skin and eyes, even when it’s cloudy. The air temperature may feel hot at the weekend, however water temperature in our seas is still cool at this time of year.
“By checking the forecast and following simple safety advice, people can reduce the risks and make the most of their time by the sea. Being WeatherReady means having the right information to make informed choices.”
Beach forecasts at a glance
The refreshed Met Office app makes it even easier to plan a safe day at the beach, now with a dedicated beach forecast and beach safety advice. Enhanced features include tide times, wave heights and sea-surface temperatures, and the app also provides guidance on UV and pollen levels – all important for being WeatherReady.
Additionally, the app suggests nearby beach forecasts so you can compare conditions and choose the best beach for your plans.
25 years of livesaving services
As the RNLI celebrates reaching 25 years of keeping beaches safer by delivering a world class lifeguarding service, their advice remains crucial to staying safe at the seaside. Choosing a lifeguarded beach, swimming between the red and yellow flags and knowing what to do in an emergency can make all the difference.
Samantha Hughes, RNLI Water Safety Partner, said:
“If you find yourself in difficulty in the water, try to remain calm and remember Float to Live: lean back with your ears submerged, extend your arms and legs, and float until you can control your breathing and wait for help to arrive or before moving to safety. If you see someone else in trouble in the water, phone 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”
The RNLI’s Float to Live guidance provides clear tips for anyone who finds themselves struggling in the water:
- Tilt your head back, with your ears submerged
- Relax and try to breathe normally
- Move your hands and feet to help you stay afloat
- It’s fine if your legs sink, we all float differently
- Practise floating in a local pool if you can
“Everyone floats differently,” continues Samantha, “Your legs may sink but that’s ok. If you can, try to ‘Find your float’ by practicing at a supervised location.”
Your nearest RNLI lifeguarded beach can be found here.
Where can I find WeatherReady information?
We are sharing RNLI’s 10 beach safety tips as part of our WeatherReady campaign to help everyone make the most of their time at the beach. We’re also sharing Top Tips for safe paddling whatever the weather, from Paddle UK.
More advice on enjoying the summer weather safely, from the Met Office and trusted partner organisations, is available on the WeatherReady pages of the Met Office website. There’s also more information on how to stay safe in the sunshine and how UV impacts this.
READ MORE: Understanding the Met Office’s WeatherReady preparedness work
READ MORE: Tips and information about nature and mental health from Mind
Get WeatherReady
To get started, check out 10 things you should do now to prepare for summer or search #WeatherReady on social media.
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/weather-and-climate-news/2026/met-office-encourages-public-to-be-weatherready-as-bank-holiday-temperatures-set-to-rise
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