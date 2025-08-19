Met Office festival forecast: Largely dry but without the high temperatures of recent weekends

As festivalgoers prepare for a packed week of music and celebration across the UK, the Met Office has issued its latest forecast for the major events kicking off from Thursday, 21 August.

While conditions will vary slightly by region, the overall outlook is for largely dry weather with a mix of cloud and sunshine, and a gradual warming trend heading into the weekend.

All Points East 2025 – Victoria Park, London

The capital’s east end will host All Points East from Thursday, with performances from The Maccabees, Bombay Bicycle Club, Barry Can't Swim, Confidence Man, Shygirl and Raye. Attendees can expect often cloudier skies, cooler temperatures and a noticeable breeze, particularly on Thursday. While the risk of rain is currently low, isolated light showers may develop. By Friday and into the weekend, conditions will likely improve with lighter winds and a warmer feel, offering a more pleasant backdrop for the weekend’s festivities.

Creamfields 2025 – Daresbury, Cheshire

Dance music fans heading to Creamfields will be pleased to hear that it looks like the forecast is for dry and settled weather throughout the event. With headline acts including Anyma, Chase & Status, Andy C, David Guetta and Pete Tong, the atmosphere is set to be electric. Expect a mixture of cloud and sunny spells, with temperatures lower than recent weeks but still feeling warm in any sunshine. The settled conditions should provide ideal weather for outdoor stages and late-night sets.

Leeds Festival 2025 – Bramham Park, Wetherby

Leeds Festival opens on Thursday with a stellar lineup featuring Travis Scott, Hozier, Chappell Roane and Bring Me The Horizon. The forecast suggests cloudier, cooler and breezier conditions near the coast, though brighter spells are likely inland. Thursday may bring scattered light coastal showers, but the majority of the site should remain dry. By the end of the week, lighter winds and warmer temperatures look likely to enhance the experience for campers and day visitors alike.

Reading Festival 2025 – Richfield Avenue, Reading

Running concurrently with Leeds, Reading Festival will also showcase Travis Scott, Hozier, Chappell Roane and Bring Me The Horizon. The weather pattern mirrors that of London, with cloudier skies and cooler air dominating early in the event. Breezy conditions may persist on Thursday, along with the chance of isolated light showers. However, Friday looks like it could bring a shift to lighter winds and a warmer feel, improving comfort levels for festivalgoers over the weekend.

Victorious Festival 2025 – Southsea, Portsmouth

Southsea’s seafront will come alive with performances from Kings of Leon, Queens of the Stone Age, Vampire Weekend, Michael Kiwanuka, Nelly Furtado, Bloc Party and Madness. The forecast indicates cloudier, cooler and breezier conditions in the east, with brighter spells more likely further west. Thursday may see isolated light showers, but the overall trend is for dry weather. By the weekend, lighter winds and rising temperatures will contribute to a more enjoyable festival atmosphere.

For most festivals this week, the weather is expected to remain largely dry with only minimal risk of showers. While Thursday may feel cooler and breezier, particularly in eastern areas, Friday marks a transition to warmer and calmer conditions into the weekend.

Festivalgoers are advised to pack layers for cooler evenings and be prepared for occasional light showers, especially on Thursday. With improving conditions heading into the weekend, the outlook is promising for a memorable week of music and celebration.

