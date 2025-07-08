Met Office
Met Office festival forecast: More heat on the way for this week's festivals
While some areas may see cloudier skies early in the week, the overall outlook is dry with plenty of sunshine, ideal for this week's festivals.
Festivalgoers across the UK can look forward to largely favourable weather conditions this week, with high pressure bringing settled and increasingly warm conditions to much of the country.
At Upcote Farm in Cheltenham, the 2000 Trees Festival begins on 9 July. Attendees can expect a mix of cloud and sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday, with dry conditions prevailing. By Friday, sunnier spells are likely to become more widespread. Light winds and a gradual warming trend will make for pleasant festival conditions as acts like Twin Atlantic, Pvris, and Taking Back Sunday take to the stage.
In London, both Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park and Kaleidoscope Festival at Alexandra Palace Park will benefit from a spell of settled weather. From Wednesday through Friday, the forecast is for sunny skies with occasional patchy cloud. Light winds and rising temperatures will create a warm, summery atmosphere and one that is sure to compliment performances from Drake, Burna Boy, Faithless, and DJ Spoony.
Similarly, Kew the Music Festival at Kew Gardens will enjoy dry and sunny conditions throughout the week, with temperatures climbing to very warm or even hot levels by the weekend.
Further north, TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green will see more varied conditions. Cloudier skies and some rain are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, particularly in western Argyll. However, from Thursday onwards, a ridge of high pressure will bring a marked improvement, with dry and warm weather accompanied by sunny spells, setting the stage for headline acts including 50 Cent, The Script, and Biffy Clyro.
