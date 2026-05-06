Met Office
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Met Office partners with Microsoft to boost digital skills and employment opportunities across the South West
The Met Office has joined forces with Microsoft to launch the South West Connector Platform, in collaboration with the South West Institute of Technology (SWIoT) and Tech South West.
The platform is a new digital hub designed to improve access to tech and digital career pathways across the region. It is part of a wider programme of social value initiatives delivered through the strategic partnership between the Met Office andMicrosoft. It will enable South West businesses to advertise jobs, apprenticeships and skills opportunities, helping early‑stage companies reach local talent more easily.
The South West Connector platform brings together job vacancies, training pathways, digital learning resources and apprenticeship routes in one accessible location. The platform is open to anyone interested in exploring a career in the digital sector and offers a wide range of courses alongside Microsoft AI skilling and learning pathways, supporting learners to begin their journey or develop deeper expertise. It also supports Microsoft’s wider Social Value commitments linked to the Met Office’s supercomputing partnership, helping ensure the region benefits from investment in emerging digital and AI‑driven capabilities.
Met Office Business Transformation Leader, Kay Church, said: “Supporting future skills in the South West is a core part of our mission to deliver value for the UK. By partnering with Microsoft and SWIoT, we’re helping young people and job seekers access the tools, training and opportunities they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving tech landscape.”
Alan More, Managing Director, Azure HPC & AI, Microsoft UK, said: "We're delighted to be joining forces with the Met Office to launch the South West Connector Platform. As the South West economy becomes increasingly digital, it's vital that we are equipping people with the necessary digital and AI skills to pursue new and exciting employment opportunities across the region."
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/corporate-news/2026/met-office-partners-with-microsoft-to-boost-digital-skills-and-employment-opportunities-across-the-south-west
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