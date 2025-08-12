Met Office
Met Office tips for staying cool during the heat
Temperatures are rising widely across England and Wales, with highs potentially reaching the mid-30s and some areas experiencing their fourth summer heatwave.
While Scotland and Northern Ireland will see more cloud and occasional rain, much of the UK will experience very warm or hot conditions.
While many people enjoy warmer weather, it can have impacts for those who are more vulnerable to heat, or those who work in health or social care settings, which resulted in Heat Health Alerts being issued by the UK Health Security Agency.
For those who are more more vulnerable, the below tips from UK Health Security Agency can help you stay cool in warmer weather.
Stay hydrated
One of the most effective ways to keep cool is to stay well hydrated. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid excessive consumption of caffeine and alcohol, which can contribute to dehydration. If you’re out and about, carry a reusable water bottle and refill it regularly.
Dress appropriately
Choose lightweight, loose-fitting clothing made from breathable fabrics such as cotton or linen. Light colours reflect sunlight and help keep your body temperature down. A wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses will also provide protection from the sun’s rays, especially during peak UV hours.
Limit outdoor activity
Try to avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, typically between 11am and 3pm. If you need to be outside, take regular breaks in the shade and pace yourself. Children, older adults and those with underlying health conditions should take extra care to avoid overheating.
Keep your home cool
Close curtains or blinds during the day to block out direct sunlight. Open windows in the early morning and late evening to allow cooler air to circulate. If possible, use a fan to improve airflow, and consider placing a bowl of ice in front of it for a cooling effect.
Sleep comfortably
Warm nights can make sleeping difficult. To improve comfort, use lightweight bedding and consider sleeping in the coolest room of your home. A cool shower before bed can help lower your body temperature. Keep windows open if safe to do so, and use a fan to maintain airflow.
Be aware of heat-related health risks
High temperatures and humidity can lead to heat exhaustion or heatstroke. Symptoms include dizziness, nausea, headache, excessive sweating and confusion. If you or someone else shows signs of heat-related illness, move to a cooler place, hydrate and seek medical advice if necessary.
Check on others
During periods of extreme heat, it’s important to check on vulnerable neighbours, friends and family members. Ensure they have access to cool spaces, adequate hydration and support if needed.
Use coastal breezes to your advantage
If you’re near the coast, take advantage of cooler conditions brought by sea breezes. Coastal areas are expected to remain more comfortable, with temperatures in the mid to high 20s Celsius. A visit to the seaside can offer natural relief from the heat, but remember to stay sun safe.
As the heatwave continues, taking simple precautions can make a big difference to your comfort and wellbeing.
