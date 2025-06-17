Met Office
Met Office weather extremes: What are June’s current records?
As we move through June, it's a good time to reflect on some of the more significant weather extremes the UK has experienced during Junes of previous years.
From searing heat to unseasonal snow, June has delivered a wide range of weather over the years.
Temperature Extremes
The highest temperature ever recorded in June was a sweltering 35.6°C in Southampton in 1976, during one of the most memorable heatwaves of the 20th century. At the other end of the scale, June has also seen some surprisingly cold conditions, with the mercury plunging to -5.6°C in Dalwhinnie (1955) and Norfolk (1962).
Rain, Snow and Wind
June is not typically associated with heavy snowfall, but in 1975, Glenmore Lodge in Inverness-shire recorded 16cm of snow, a stark reminder of the UK's variable climate. Rainfall can also be intense, with Honister Pass in Cumbria receiving 212.8mm in 2020, highlighting the potential for extreme weather even in early summer. Wind gusts have reached up to 75 knots in Lerwick, Shetland in 2000, showing that June can also bring stormy conditions.
Spring 2025: A Season of Extremes
Before we get too excited about what summer may have in store, let’s not forget this spring has been one for the record books, too!
Spring 2025 has officially gone down as the UK’s warmest and sunniest spring since records began. With a mean temperature of 9.5°C, the season exceeded the 1991–2020 average by 1.44°C, surpassing the previous record set just a year earlier in 2024.
All four UK nations recorded their warmest spring on record, with Northern Ireland and Scotland seeing temperature anomalies of up to 1.6°C above average.
Sunshine totals were equally remarkable. The UK recorded 653.3 hours of sunshine, 43% above average, making it the sunniest spring since the series began in 1910.
This figure also places Spring 2025 as the fourth sunniest season overall, behind only three summers. Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland all broke their sunshine records, while England experienced its second sunniest spring.
Rainfall was notably low, with the UK receiving just 128.2mm, around 56% of the seasonal average. This made it the sixth driest spring since 1836 and the driest in over 50 years. England experienced its driest spring in more than a century, with only 44% of average rainfall.
The season was shaped by persistent high-pressure systems, often originating from the Azores, which blocked Atlantic weather fronts and maintained dry, sunny conditions.
