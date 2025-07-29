Met Office week ahead forecast: a mixed start to August with warmth, showers and sunshine

As festival season continues across the UK, the latest Met Office forecast is here to help festivalgoers prepare for the week ahead.

With a number of major events kicking off from Thursday 31 July, conditions are expected to be mixed, with humid air, scattered showers, and occasional brighter spells. Here’s a detailed look at what to expect at some of the UK’s most anticipated festivals.

Green Gathering – Chepstow, Wales

The eco-conscious Green Gathering returns to Chepstow with a lineup including Billy Bragg, Lowkey, and Beans on Toast. Festivalgoers should prepare for a humid start on Thursday with the risk of some rain moving in. Friday looks clearer with temperatures in the low 20s.

Kendal Calling – Lowther Deer Park, Cumbria

With headliners like The Prodigy, Fatboy Slim, and the Courteeners, Kendal Calling promises a high-energy weekend. However, the weather may dampen spirits slightly. It'll be a cloudy start to Thursday before eventually clearing into the evening. Feeling humid with temperatures in the high teens and a similar story on Friday.

Y Not Festival – Pikehall, Derbyshire

The Prodigy, Madness, and Franz Ferdinand lead the bill at Y Not Festival. The forecast here is more changeable, with a mix of cloudy skies and drier, brighter intervals. Showers are likely at times, some of which could be heavy, and there’s a chance of longer spells of rain. Temperatures will edge upwards slightly, offering some warmth between the showers.

Outcider Festival – Fernhill Farm, Bristol

Outcider Festival, known for its alternative edge and cider-fuelled fun, will also see humid conditions on Thursday as rain moves through. Friday will be drier with some spotty cloud coverage throughout the day and temperatures getting as high as the low 20s.

Wilderness Festival – Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire

Wilderness Festival, featuring acts like Basement Jaxx, Aurora, and Orbital, will experience a similar pattern to Derbyshire. Expect changeable and often cloudy conditions, with drier and sometimes brighter intervals. Showers are likely. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, but it’s wise to pack layers and waterproofs.

Camp Bestival Dorset – Lulworth Castle, Dorset

Family favourite Camp Bestival will see humid conditions followed by heavy showers on Thursday. Clearer on Friday with temperatures reaching the low 20s. With acts like Sugababes and Tom Jones on the bill, the atmosphere will remain lively despite the weather. Attendees should plan for wet conditions and keep an eye on the latest updates.

Wickham Festival – Wickham, Hampshire

Wickham Festival, known for its folk and acoustic acts, including Kate Rusby and Newton Faulkner, will also see a mix of weather. Expect cloudy skies with drier intervals, but also occasional showers, some of which may be heavy. It will feel slightly warmer, but conditions will remain unsettled.

Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival – Beauly, Scotland

Scotland’s Belladrum Festival, featuring Texas, Supergrass, and Tom Walker, will see a slightly more settled start. Light, scattered showers are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, with a chance of heavier showers on Friday. Temperatures will be moderate, and conditions may be more favourable than further south.

Across the board, festivalgoers should prepare for a mix of humid air, showers, and occasional sunshine. Thursday looks to be the wettest day for many locations, with some heavy showers likely. While some festivals may see slightly warmer and drier spells, waterproof clothing and sturdy footwear will be essential for most.

