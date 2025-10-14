Met Office
Met Office week ahead forecast: How long will the anticyclonic gloom last?
As we move into mid-October, the UK finds itself under the influence of a persistent anticyclone.
This high-pressure system is set to dominate the weather for the week ahead, bringing with it a phenomenon often referred to as “anticyclonic gloom.” But what does this mean for our day-to-day weather, and how will it affect different parts of the country?
Let’s take a closer look at the forecast, the science behind the gloom, and what to expect as we head towards the weekend.
What is anticyclonic gloom?
Anticyclonic gloom occurs when a high-pressure system, or anticyclone, settles over the UK. Under high pressure, air sinks towards the ground. This sinking motion can trap a thin layer of moisture or low cloud close to the surface, sometimes accompanied by drizzle.
In the summer, the sun is strong enough to break up this low cloud, lifting it into the clearer air above. However, in October, the sun’s strength is much reduced, and the low cloud remains stubbornly in place, leading to grey, overcast conditions for many.
