Met Office will deliver more impact, innovation and value as new strategy launched

The new five-year corporate strategy will position the Met Office as the most trusted provider of weather and climate intelligence.

Governments, industries and citizens will benefit from enhanced weather and climate intelligence as the Met Office yesterday launched its ambitious new five-year strategy for 2025-2030.

The strategy responds to radical global changes including climate impacts, technological disruptions like AI, and evolving customer needs, while maintaining the Met Office's position as one of the world's leading meteorological organisations.

Met Office Chief Executive, Professor Penny Endersby, said: “As one of just a handful of world leading meteorology organisations, the Met Office is proud to provide trusted weather and climate intelligence for government, citizens, industries and their worldwide interests. Our strategy for the next five years that I announced yesterday will enable us to deliver more impact, more innovation and more value.

“Our customers will be at the heart of what we do, we’ll place even more purposeful data and intelligence right in the hands of users and work with them to innovate quickly at a time of unrivalled technological change. In a rapidly changing world, this new strategy will enable us to deliver our ultimate purpose, to help people make better decisions to stay safe and thrive.”

Consultation and collaboration

The new strategy was developed through extensive consultation with customers, partners, staff and industry disruptors to ensure the Met Office remains at the forefront of meteorological science and service delivery. This was demonstrated at a launch event at the Exeter HQ with representatives from government, industry, the military and Met Office staff all in attendance.

Strategic priorities and refreshed vision

As part of the strategy the overarching Met Office Vision was refreshed to articulate the new direction. Its new vision is that by 2030 the Met Office will be delivering the most trusted weather and climate intelligence in a radically changing world.

To achieve this, the plan identifies three priority areas:

Customer-driven – It’s new strategy places customers at the heart of everything – transforming to ensure citizens, communities and businesses are served with trusted services which deliver growth and value.

Purposeful data and intelligence – Focused on getting its awe-inspiring quantities of data into the hands of users to maximise its value, contributing the government’s growth mission.

Agility and innovation – Working with more agility, balancing innovation with risk and value for money.

The implementation of the Met Office's new supercomputer is a cornerstone of the new strategy. Exploiting its new capability will blend science with artificial intelligence to enhance forecast accuracy and resolution. This will mean enhanced flood notifications for emergency responders, helping airlines minimise flight disruptions and providing real-time meteorological data to the armed forces.

Value to the UK economy

Speaking at the launch of the strategy, Professor Endersby highlighted the government’s five missions and the relevance of the Met Office in achieving these missions. As an example of the economic value the Met Office brings, London Economics estimates the Met Office will add £56 billion of value to the UK economy over the next decade – £19 for every £1 of public money invested.

