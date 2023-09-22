Met officer charged following corruption investigation

A Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer will appear in court this week following an Independent Office for Police Conduct directed investigation into corruption allegations.

Mohammed Sardar, 30, will appear at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday 22 September to face five charges under the Computer Misuse Act 1990.

The charges relate to alleged offending between 2018 and 2021 concerning the unauthorised access of information on police computer systems.

The investigation has been carried out by the MPS’ Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command under our direction.

Following the conclusion of the investigation in June 2022, a file of evidence was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges against the police constable.