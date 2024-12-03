Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Met officer charged following fatal Enfield collision
A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with driving offences following an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation into a fatal collision in Enfield, north London.
Cristopher De Carvalho Guedes, aged 26, died after the moped he was riding was involved in a collision with a marked police van on Southbury Road on 12 October, 2023.
The driver of the police vehicle, Constable Ian Brotherton, aged 32, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 4 December to face charges of causing death by dangerous driving, and causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.
Our investigation began following a mandatory referral from the Met Police. At the conclusion of our investigation in April 2024, we decided to refer a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/met-officer-charged-following-fatal-enfield-collision
