Met officer charged with assault relating to Elephant and Castle arrest
A Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer is due in court to face two charges of common assault relating to the arrest of a man in Elephant and Castle on 17 August last year (2022), following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Police Constable Luke Wenham, 31, who is attached to the Central South Basic Command Unit, will attend Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 1 March.
We began our investigation in September last year after we received a conduct referral from the force and concluded it in January, when we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges contrary to section 39 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/met-officer-charged-assault-relating-elephant-and-castle-arrest
