Met Officer charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and GBH

A Metropolitan Police Service officer is due in court to face charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH), following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Detective Sergeant Michael Harding, 50, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, will appear in Westminster Magistrates' Court today (Tuesday 13 December).

The charges relate to an incident on 15 May 2018 where the unmarked police vehicle he was driving was in collision with a man who sustained serious injuries, on Lower Grosvenor Place (SW1).

Following the conclusion of our investigation last year, we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service which authorised the charges.