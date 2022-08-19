Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Met officer charged with dangerous driving following Streatham collision
A Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer will appear in court to face a charge of dangerous driving following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
PC Paul Fisher, 45, who is attached to the Specialist Firearms Command, is due to attend Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 22 August.
He faces allegations he drove dangerously before his unmarked police vehicle was in collision with three other vehicles and a garden wall on Streatham Common North, when responding to a reported terrorist attack on 2 February 2020.
In May 2021 we completed our investigation and passed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which authorised the charge contrary to section 2 of the Road Traffic Act (1988).
The CPS decided to take no further action against a second police driver, whose marked police vehicle was in close proximity when the collision occurred.
Our investigation followed a mandatory referral from the MPS in February 2020.
