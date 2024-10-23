Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Met officer charged with misconduct in public office
A Met Police officer is due to appear in court this week charged with misconduct in public office (MIPO), following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Police Sergeant Jonathan Peters, 36, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 24 October 2024 to face the MIPO charge. The charge relates to an allegation that between March and December 2021 the officer had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a woman, who was in a vulnerable position, that he had met during a police investigation. It is also alleged that the officer travelled with the woman in a police vehicle, whilst on duty and without a policing purpose, on several occasions.
Our investigation began in January 2022 following a mandatory conduct referral from the Met. After concluding our investigation in July 2023, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which decided to charge PS Peters with the offence.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/met-officer-charged-misconduct-public-office
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former West Yorkshire officer found guilty of having inappropriate sexual relationship with victim of crime23/10/2024 15:10:00
A former West Yorkshire officer has been found guilty of misconduct in public office after he started an inappropriate relationship with a woman he met during the course of his duties and attempted to pursue a relationship with another woman following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Statement following the acquittal of Sergeant Martyn Blake of the murder of Chris Kaba22/10/2024 12:33:00
Statement following the acquittal of Sergeant Martyn Blake of the murder of Chris Kaba (21 October 2024).
IOPC reinvestigation following fatal collision in Birmingham22/10/2024 09:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has decided to reinvestigate the actions of West Midlands Police before a road traffic collision in Birmingham in which Muhammad Qasim died.
Essex officer charged with assaulting 14-year-old child21/10/2024 09:25:00
An Essex Police officer is due to appear in court charged with assaulting a 14-year-old girl, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
IOPC Director General comments on annual deaths statistics report 2023/2418/10/2024 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) yesterday published its annual ‘Deaths during or following police contact’ report for 2023/24.
IOPC publishes figures on deaths during or following police contact for 2023/2417/10/2024 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) today published its annual report on deaths during or following police contact in 2023/24.
Former Sussex officer charged with misconduct in public office offences15/10/2024 12:25:00
A former Sussex police officer will appear in court today to face charges relating to misconduct in public office (MIPO) and computer misuse, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Essex officer charged with common assault14/10/2024 12:25:00
An Essex Police officer is due to appear in court next week on an assault charge, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).