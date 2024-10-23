Met officer charged with misconduct in public office

A Met Police officer is due to appear in court this week charged with misconduct in public office (MIPO), following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Police Sergeant Jonathan Peters, 36, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 24 October 2024 to face the MIPO charge. The charge relates to an allegation that between March and December 2021 the officer had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a woman, who was in a vulnerable position, that he had met during a police investigation. It is also alleged that the officer travelled with the woman in a police vehicle, whilst on duty and without a policing purpose, on several occasions.

Our investigation began in January 2022 following a mandatory conduct referral from the Met. After concluding our investigation in July 2023, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which decided to charge PS Peters with the offence.