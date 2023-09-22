Met officer charged with misconduct in public office offences

A Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer will appear in court next week following an Independent Office for Police Conduct directed investigation into corruption allegations.

Police constable Mohammed Rahman, 38, will appear at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday 25 September to face seven charges of misconduct in public office.

The charges relate to alleged offending between 2018 and 2021 concerning the misuse of police computer systems.

The investigation has been carried out by the MPS’ Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command under our direction.

Following the conclusion of the investigation in March 2022, a file of evidence was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges against the officer.