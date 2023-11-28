Met officer cleared of dangerous driving following Streatham collision

A Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer has been cleared of dangerous driving after crashing into three vehicles while en route to a terrorist incident in south London in February 2020.

PC Paul Fisher, 46, was acquitted of the driving offence at Southwark Crown Court following a week-long trial.

Two drivers of vehicles struck in the collision sustained injuries and as a result the incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) by the Met and we began our investigation, which we completed in May 2021.

Prior to the crash, PC Fisher was found to be driving at more than four times the speed limit.

This, along with other evidence, led us to passing a file to the CPS who subsequently authorised the dangerous driving charge. This decision was based on the evidence and the law, which was presented to the jury who recently (24 November 2023) found him not guilty.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer recently said:

“There is no doubt that PC Fisher was responding to a life-threatening incident in February 2020. A jury, having considered all of the evidence, has acquitted him of dangerous driving and we respect that decision.”

The CPS decided to take no further action against the driver of a second police vehicle, which was not involved in the crash but was in close proximity.

We will now consider the evidence from the trial and will be liaising with the force on the next steps.