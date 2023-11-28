Tuesday 28 Nov 2023 @ 09:10
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Printable version

Met officer cleared of dangerous driving following Streatham collision

A Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer has been cleared of dangerous driving after crashing into three vehicles while en route to a terrorist incident in south London in February 2020.

PC Paul Fisher, 46, was acquitted of the driving offence at Southwark Crown Court following a week-long trial.

Two drivers of vehicles struck in the collision sustained injuries and as a result the incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) by the Met and we began our investigation, which we completed in May 2021.

Prior to the crash, PC Fisher was found to be driving at more than four times the speed limit.

This, along with other evidence, led us to passing a file to the CPS who subsequently authorised the dangerous driving charge. This decision was based on the evidence and the law, which was presented to the jury who recently (24 November 2023) found him not guilty.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer recently said:

“There is no doubt that PC Fisher was responding to a life-threatening incident in February 2020. A jury, having considered all of the evidence, has acquitted him of dangerous driving and we respect that decision.”

The CPS decided to take no further action against the driver of a second police vehicle, which was not involved in the crash but was in close proximity.

We will now consider the evidence from the trial and will be liaising with the force on the next steps.

 

Channel website: https://policeconduct.gov.uk/

Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/met-officer-cleared-dangerous-driving-following-streatham-collision

Share this article

Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)

Lincolnshire Police officers acted appropriately during detention of man at Grantham who later died

27/11/2023 16:20:00

An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation has found Lincolnshire Police officers acted appropriately during the arrest and detention of a man who died in hospital soon after collapsing while in custody at Grantham.

Investigation underway into fatal Met Police shooting in Dagenham

27/11/2023 12:25:00

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of a fatal police shooting in Dagenham, east London recently (24 November 2023).

North Yorkshire Police Community Support Officer to appear in court charged with conducting unauthorised police systems searches

16/11/2023 10:20:00

A Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) is due to make their first appearance at court following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into computer misuse allegations.

Former Cheshire Constabulary staff member jailed for passing information to members of the public

07/11/2023 12:25:00

A former Cheshire Constabulary staff member has been sentenced to three years and nine months imprisonment for unauthorised access to computer material, perverting the course of justice and misconduct in public office.

West Yorkshire Police officer dismissed over WhatsApp messages

06/11/2023 13:25:00

A West Yorkshire Police (WYP) officer involved in a WhatsApp conversation where racist and misogynistic messages were shared has been dismissed without notice following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

Former Merseyside Police officer jailed after having sex while on duty

31/10/2023 09:10:00

A former Merseyside Police officer investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following allegations he abused his position for a sexual purpose has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Statement following misconduct hearing over stop and search of Bianca Williams and Ricardo Dos Santos

30/10/2023 12:25:00

Two Metropolitan Police Service officers was recently dismissed following a misconduct hearing over the stop and search in Maida Vale, west London, of athletes Bianca Williams and Ricardo Dos Santos.

IOPC investigation into a serious collision in Bristol involving an unmarked police car is progressing

27/10/2023 12:25:00

The Independent Office for Police Conduct’s (IOPC) investigation into the circumstances surrounding a collision on the A4 in Bristol involving a police car which left a woman seriously injured, is making progress.

IOPC witness appeal after fatal road collision in Birmingham

27/10/2023 10:25:00

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses as part of an independent investigation into the actions of West Midlands Police before a fatal road traffic collision in Birmingham.  

Public Service Insights: Effectively Onboarding New Employees With An Intranet