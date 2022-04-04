Met officer facing charge of causing GBH following Haringey incident

A Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 19 April charged with grievous bodily harm in connection with an incident in which a 25-year-old man suffered life changing injuries when he fell from height over a wall after he was Tasered.

An investigation was carried out by the Independent Office for Police Conduct following the incident in Haringey, north London, on 4 May 2020 during which Jordan Walker-Brown was injured.

The police constable, who for legal reasons cannot be named at this time, will face the charge of causing grievous bodily harm, contrary to section 20 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861.

All parties concerned have been informed.

Our investigation began following a referral from the force in May 2020 and concluded in February last year (2021), after which a file of evidence was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service which has now authorised the charge.