Met officer in court charged with ABH

A Met Police officer is due to make his first appearance in court on an assault charge, following our investigation.

PC Ben Hanscombe, 26, who is based at Peckham police station, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 15 September charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The charge relates to an incident in May 2024 when the officer allegedly used excessive force while detaining a man during a domestic disturbance in Bermondsey, SE1.

Our investigation began following a mandatory conduct referral from the force in June 2024. In November, we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service which authorised the charge.