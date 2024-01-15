Met officer to appear in court over Croydon fare evasion arrest incident

A Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer will appear in court following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into the arrest of a woman on suspicion of fare evasion in Croydon, south London in 2023.

PC Perry Lathwood, aged 49, attached to the Road Traffic Policing Command, will appear at the Westminster Magistrates' Court on 14 February 2024 to face one charge of assault by beating in relation to bruising injuries caused to the woman’s arm during the incident, which took place on 21 July on Whitehorse Road.

We began our investigation in the days following the incident. At the conclusion of our investigation in December, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, who authorised charges against the officer.

All parties involved have been notified of the charging decision.