Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Met officer to appear in court over Croydon fare evasion arrest incident
A Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer will appear in court following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into the arrest of a woman on suspicion of fare evasion in Croydon, south London in 2023.
PC Perry Lathwood, aged 49, attached to the Road Traffic Policing Command, will appear at the Westminster Magistrates' Court on 14 February 2024 to face one charge of assault by beating in relation to bruising injuries caused to the woman’s arm during the incident, which took place on 21 July on Whitehorse Road.
We began our investigation in the days following the incident. At the conclusion of our investigation in December, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, who authorised charges against the officer.
All parties involved have been notified of the charging decision.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/met-officer-appear-court-over-croydon-fare-evasion-arrest-incident
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC criminal investigation after fatal collision in Nottinghamshire10/01/2024 15:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is considering the actions and decisions of a Nottinghamshire Police officer as its investigation progresses into a fatal collision on a crossing.
IOPC makes referral to CPS in Gateshead fatal road traffic incident investigation10/01/2024 12:20:00
Following an investigation into the actions of a Northumbria Police officer prior to a fatal road traffic incident in Gateshead, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has referred a file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for consideration of criminal charges.
Former Met officer sentenced in court after viewing police records for personal use09/01/2024 13:20:00
A former Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer, who intentionally accessed police records of people known to him without any legitimate purpose, has received a suspended prison sentence and been ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work.
IOPC appeals for witnesses after fatal road collision in Sale08/01/2024 13:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses as part of an independent investigation into the actions of Greater Manchester Police prior to a fatal road traffic collision in Sale.
Plain-clothed Met officer sacked after stop and search victim thought he was being robbed05/01/2024 13:15:00
A plain-clothed Met police officer who used excessive force during the search of a man in west London has been sacked, following our investigation.
Former Cumbria Constabulary officer would have been dismissed over inappropriate relationship with victim of crime22/12/2023 15:15:00
A former Cumbria Constabulary officer who lied to his sergeant about visiting a woman he had formed an inappropriate relationship with has been barred from working in policing following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
IOPC investigation after man dies in collision with police van in Nottingham22/12/2023 11:05:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has started an investigation into Nottinghamshire Police’s involvement in a fatal road collision.
Greater Manchester Police officer under investigation following road traffic collision in Rochdale22/12/2023 10:15:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is criminally investigating a Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer due to their involvement in a road traffic collision with a pedestrian in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, on 19 November.
Met officer won't face further proceedings following Streatham collision investigation18/12/2023 10:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct has decided that Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer Paul Fisher will not face misconduct or performance proceedings, following the conclusion of criminal proceedings where he was cleared of dangerous driving.