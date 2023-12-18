Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Met officer won't face further proceedings following Streatham collision investigation
The Independent Office for Police Conduct has decided that Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer Paul Fisher will not face misconduct or performance proceedings, following the conclusion of criminal proceedings where he was cleared of dangerous driving.
In November 2023, PC Fisher was cleared of the charge following our investigation into an incident where the police vehicle he was driving crashed into three vehicles while en route to a terrorist incident in south London in February 2020.
After the trial concluded, we reviewed our original 2021 decision in which we agreed with the MPS’ view that PC Fisher should face gross incompetence proceedings.
IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “We have decided to withdraw this decision, taking into account that under the legislation gross incompetence proceedings must relate to the serious inability or failure of a police officer to perform the duties of their current role.
“We note that PC Fisher is not currently in a role which requires him to undertake urgent driving duties. We have also taken into account the impact of the trial on the officer and his family.”
The MPS and the officer have been notified of our decision.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/met-officer-wont-face-further-proceedings-following-streatham-collision-investigation
