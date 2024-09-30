Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Met officers have misconduct proven for their actions during stop and search of 14-year-old boy
A disciplinary panel has found that the actions of two Met officers, who handcuffed and restrained a 14-year-old Black boy on the ground during a stop and search in south London, amounted to misconduct.
Police Constable (PC) McCorley Clewes and former PC Benjamin Morgan faced a disciplinary hearing following our investigation into the Croydon incident.
They were among four officers initially involved in the stop in Blackhorse Lane on 23 June 2022, at around 5.30pm.
PC Morgan and PC Clewes, who were part of the Violent Crime Taskforce (VCTF), received a report of a street robbery of a mobile phone from a 13-year-old-boy by four Black boys aged around 14, three wearing black puffer coats and one wearing a dark blue slim hoody.
One of the robbers was said to have claimed they had a knife, although the victim did not report seeing a knife.
Shortly afterwards, the boy – referred to as Child B - was spotted near the location of the robbery and was stopped for a search. He was alone and wearing a hoody.
Child B was handcuffed, taken to the ground and restrained.
He remained handcuffed for three minutes while he was searched on the ground and for nearly four minutes after the search had been completed.
The boy, who was visibly upset, told officers that he had come from school and was wearing school uniform, under his hoody. Nothing was found on the boy.
Our investigation began after a complaint from the boy’s mother was referred to us by the Met Police in the days after the incident.
The stop and search was seen by members of the public and mobile phone footage recorded by a witness was collected and analysed by IOPC investigators, along with officers’ body-worn video.
An independent panel, appointed by the Met and headed by a legally-qualified chair, recently (27 Sept) found that the officers’ actions amounted to misconduct rather than gross misconduct for breaching the police standards of professional behaviour relating to use of force for handcuffing him for longer than was necessary; and for equality and diversity for failing to make reasonable adjustments for the child.
The allegations that PC Morgan had repeatedly asked Child B for his details (when he had no power to insist on being told those details) and threatened to contact his school were also found proven, in breach of the standard relating to integrity.
PC Clewes was also found to have breached the standard of authority, respect and courtesy for his manner when speaking with the child’s mother and members of the public.
PC Clewes was given a final written warning for two years; former officer Morgan could not be sanctioned as he had already resigned from the force.
IOPC regional director Mel Palmer recently said:
“Child B was 14, small in stature, and on his own with four officers present during the stop and search.
“The officers failed to take into his account his age, keeping him in handcuffs for longer than necessary after nothing was found during the search.
“Their actions and use of force were clearly of concern to a number of bystanders who raised issues at the time to the officers.”
As part of our investigation, we identified learning for the Met Police, mainly in relation to its policy on visual identification of suspects and its implementation for officers, with refresher training suggested. We are currently progressing these recommendations with the force.
