Met officers involved in police pursuit prior to fatal motorcycle collision acted appropriately

An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the actions of Met Police officers who pursued a motorcyclist prior to a fatal collision in east London in 2023, found that officers acted appropriately and in line with policies and guidance.

An inquest, which ended Friday 6 September at Bow Coroner’s Court determined that Rayhan Miah, aged 30 and formerly known as Alamin Kazi, died as a result of injuries sustained during a road traffic accident, when the motorcycle he was riding hit the kerb and crashed into street railings near the junction of Commercial Road and Burdett Road, E3, on 20 March 2023.

Our investigation looked at the actions and decisions of the officers involved in the pursuit of the motorcyclist and whether they acted in accordance with police policies and procedures, and the care provided by officers following the crash.

We established from police dashcam footage that shortly before 2.20am, officers in a marked police vehicle observed a motorcyclist passing them at excessive speed. The motorcyclist, who was also carrying a passenger, travelled along the A13 Newham Way and was seen travelling through a red light. Officers then activated the vehicle’s lights and sirens, and a pursuit was initiated after the motorcyclist failed to stop.

Officers pursued the motorcyclist, who travelled down the wrong side of the carriageway, for less than two minutes before the fatal collision occurred and both Mr Miah and the passenger were thrown from the motorbike. At no point was there any contact between the police vehicle and the motorbike.

The officers involved provided immediate first aid. Other police units attended the scene to assist, and the London Ambulance Service was requested.

Mr Miah was declared dead at the scene and the passenger – a 29-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The motorcyclist was estimated to be travelling at a speed in excess of 50mph on a road with a speed limit of 30mph at the time of the collision.

We concluded our investigation in December 2023 and found no indication that any officer behaved in a manner that would justify bringing disciplinary proceedings or had committed a criminal offence.

IOPC Regional Director Charmaine Arbouin said:

“Any death on our roads is a tragedy and our thoughts remain with Mr Miah’s family and friends, and everyone affected by this incident. “Given police officers were pursuing Mr Miah at the time of the fatal collision, it was important that an independent investigation was carried out into the actions and decision making of the officers involved. “The evidence indicated that the officers who pursued Mr Miah acted appropriately and in line with police policy and guidance. We also found the actions of the control room staff were appropriate.”

Our investigation began after the Met Police notified us of the collision that morning. We sent investigators to the scene and to the police post-incident procedures. During our investigation we took statements from the officers involved, as well as a witness account from the motorbike passenger who was injured. We also reviewed and analysed CCTV, police body worn video and dashcam footage.

Our report and findings were provided to HM coroner to assist with the inquest proceedings.