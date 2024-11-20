Met officers under investigation following fatal road traffic collision in south east London

The Independent Office for Police Conduct’s (IOPC) investigation into a fatal road traffic collision involving Met Police officers in south-east London last month is progressing.

A 38-year-old woman, who was in the full-term of a pregnancy, and her baby sadly died after the vehicle she was driving was involved in a collision with an unmarked police vehicle on the A20, near the junction with Kidbrooke Park Road, Eltham, on 17 October.

Formal identification has taken place. In line with her family’s wishes, the woman will not be named. We ask that the media respect the family’s privacy during this extremely difficult time, and do not attempt to approach the family for comment to enable them the opportunity to mourn their tragic loss.

An opening for the inquest was planned for last week and is in the process of being re-scheduled.

As part of our inquiries, we have obtained and are reviewing police dash cam footage, local CCTV, police logs and statements from witnesses to the incident. We are also obtaining a report from a forensic collision investigation expert

We have established that at around 6.15pm on 17 October 2024, two unmarked police vehicles were travelling in Eltham as they responded to an unrelated incident.

When travelling on Eltham Road, one of the unmarked vehicles was involved in a collision with the vehicle driven by the woman. Both police vehicles had emergency equipment activated.

The London Fire Brigade, London’s Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service attended the scene and first aid was provided. However, the woman and her baby tragically died.

Last week, the officer driving the police vehicle involved in the collision and the officer driving the other police vehicle were advised they are under criminal investigation for potential driving offences, which include causing death by dangerous driving.

Both officers are also being investigated for potential gross misconduct, while a third officer – a passenger in the vehicle involved in the collision – is being investigated for potential misconduct. This does not mean that disciplinary or criminal proceedings will necessarily follow.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “The deaths of the woman and her baby are tragic, and our thoughts remain with her family and friends, and all of those affected.

“We have met with the woman’s family to explain our role and we will provide them with regular updates as our investigation progresses. The woman’s family have asked that their privacy is respected at this time.

“This was a devastating incident on a busy road and our investigators are working hard to establish all of the circumstances leading up to the collision and the actions of the officers involved.

“At the end of our investigation we will decide whether to refer a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider possible criminal charges and also decide whether any officers should face disciplinary proceedings.”