Met Police officer charged with assault by beating relating to arrest of man in Romford

A Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer is due in court today to face a charge of assault by beating relating to the arrest of a man in Romford, east London in November 2022.

Police Constable Jonathan Marsh, 33, who is attached to the East Area Command will attend Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 6 June. He has been charged in connection with an ongoing investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

PC Marsh is alleged to have used excessive force against a man he had arrested after police attended a report of a man causing criminal damage outside a shop on Atlanta Boulevard in Romford.

We began our investigation in February 2023 after we received a complaint referral from the force. In April we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which authorised the charge.