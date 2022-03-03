Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Met police officer not guilty of causing death by careless driving
A Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer has been cleared by a jury of causing death by careless driving, after an incident in East London.
The trial of Police Constable (PC) Daniel Bowen, aged 29, based at Stratford Police Station, followed an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the circumstances of a road traffic incident in East Ham in July 2020.
A police van collided with 83-year-old Peter Dawe and sadly he died later in hospital.
On the morning of 15 July 2020, a police carrier van carrying nine police officers and driven by PC Bowen collided with Mr Dawe at the junction of High Street North and Ron Leighton Way.
Mr Dawe, who was crossing the road on a traffic light controlled pedestrian crossing, fell after being hit by the off-side wing mirror of the police vehicle.
Sadly, he died on 3 August in the Royal London Hospital, Whitechapel.
We found evidence PC Bowen was holding a police radio while at the traffic lights and did not see Mr Dawe.
Our investigation was completed within six months and we provided a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which then made the decision to charge PC Bowen.
We found he had a case to answer for gross misconduct for breaching police professional standards for conduct. The MPS will schedule a disciplinary hearing in due course.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/met-police-officer-not-guilty-causing-death-careless-driving
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former Northamptonshire Police officer charged following directed IOPC investigation02/03/2022 09:10:00
A former Northamptonshire Police officer is due to appear in court this week following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into his alleged abuse of police powers and privileges.
Misconduct proven against Dorset Police officer over social media messages01/03/2022 12:25:00
A Dorset Police officer was recently (Friday 25 February) given a final written warning after a disciplinary panel was told he had gossiped and shared jokes with colleagues on social media about sensitive information connected to the prosecution of ex-PC Wayne Couzens.
IOPC issues findings following Darren Brown inquest conclusion28/02/2022 09:10:00
An inquest which ended last week (24 February 2022), has recorded an outcome of ‘drug-related death’ for a man who died while in police custody in Nottinghamshire in 2017.
Sussex officer given written warning for misuse of police computer systems25/02/2022 12:25:00
A Sussex Police officer has been given a written warning after a disciplinary hearing was told he used police computer systems to access records relating to a woman he met during the course of his work.
Former Humberside Police officer charged with misconduct in public office22/02/2022 09:10:00
A former Humberside Police officer is due to make her first appearance in court charged with one count of misconduct in public office, following an investigation conducted by Humberside Police under the guidance and oversight of the IOPC .
Two Met officers and one former officer charged over WhatsApp messages18/02/2022 16:15:00
Two serving Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers and one former MPS officer are to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on 16 March charged in connection with our investigation into the sending and sharing of inappropriate messages on WhatsApp.
Ex-Sussex officer would have been dismissed for three inappropriate relationships17/02/2022 12:25:00
A disciplinary hearing has ruled that a former Sussex Police officer would have been dismissed, if he was still serving, after hearing that he had formed inappropriate relationships with three women, who were in vulnerable positions, he met through his duties.
IOPC statement following conclusion of inquest into the death of a woman17/02/2022 09:10:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation into the death of a woman who died in her home following police contact found that officers acted in line with procedures and did all they could to help save her life.