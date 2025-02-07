Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Met Police officer sentenced for assaulting man in hospital
A Met Police officer has today (Friday 7 February) been sentenced to 12 weeks’ imprisonment for assaulting a man in hospital.
PC Rajan Solanki, aged 28 and based on the North East Area Command Unit, was sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to assault by beating following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). The officer will also serve a 12-month probationary period after his release from prison.
On 9 June 2024 PC Solanki, and another officer, attended an east London hospital to attend to a man who had been admitted for a mental health assessment. When the officers arrived, the man, who had allegedly been violent earlier that evening, was already handcuffed to a hospital bed, with one set of handcuffs on each wrist attached to the bed.
At approximately 1.15am on 10 June PC Solanki removed the man’s right handcuff and later when trying to reapply the handcuff a struggle took place.
Body worn video presented at court showed PC Solanki restraining the man and putting his right arm around his neck with his left hand holding his right, in a choke-hold position. The man appeared physically distressed and red-faced and his breathing appeared to be restricted.
While continuing to hold his arm around the man’s neck, PC Solanki said: “Put your arm on the cuff, or I’m going to choke you out” and “I swear to god, I will f...... choke you out.”
With the assistance of other officers and hospital staff the handcuffs were reapplied with the man face down on the bed, with his arms crossed in front of him. The video showed that PC Solanki had his arm around the man’s neck for just over 20 seconds.
IOPC Director Amanda Rowe said: “Officers are trained to use force that is reasonable and proportionate to the circumstances. In this incident, PC Solanki used unlawful force when he put his arm around a man’s neck while he was handcuffed to a hospital bed.
“His actions could have had serious consequences, and he has now been convicted for assault. The seriousness of his offending has been reflected in his prison sentence.”
Our investigation began following a mandatory conduct referral from the force in June 2024. During the investigation we interviewed PC Solanki, reviewed police body worn footage and hospital CCTV. We also obtained statements from a number of other police officers who were present.
In November 2024, we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charge.
Now that criminal matters have concluded, we will be liaising with the Met in due course on disciplinary matters.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/met-police-officer-sentenced-assaulting-man-hospital
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC investigation after death of woman involved in collision with Staffordshire Police vehicle04/02/2025 09:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is now investigating the actions of officers following the death of a woman who was injured in a traffic collision in Stoke-on-Trent involving a Staffordshire Police vehicle.
West Midlands Police officers treated man appropriately prior to death in custody03/02/2025 11:15:00
An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found that a man who died after being taken into custody was dealt with in an appropriate manner by West Midlands Police officers.
Two former South Yorkshire Police officers arrested following investigation into child sex abuse complaints30/01/2025 11:05:00
We are investigating the conduct of two former South Yorkshire Police (SYP) officers in relation to complaints from four survivors of child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham.
Met officer charged with assault by beating30/01/2025 10:05:00
A Met Police officer is due to make his first appearance in court this week following, our investigation.
Kent detective sergeant sacked for sexually touching a junior officer28/01/2025 12:25:00
A Kent Police detective sergeant has been sacked for inappropriate sexual conduct, following our investigation.
IOPC investigation under way after fatal road collision in Whitehaven28/01/2025 09:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of a fatal road traffic incident in Whitehaven which involved Cumbria Police officers.
IIOPC begins investigation into fatal road traffic incident near Cardiff24/01/2025 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an independent investigation into the involvement of South Wales Police following a fatal road traffic collision on the Junction 30 eastbound exit slip road of the M4, on Thursday 9 January 2025.
Learning for the Met following man’s drowning after being arrested20/01/2025 12:25:00
Our investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of 23-year-old Liam Allan, who drowned in the River Thames after escaping from Met Police officers who had arrested him, has made recommendations to the force.