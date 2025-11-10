Met staff member in court charged with strangulation and battery offences

A Met Police staff member is due to make his first appearance in court, charged with strangulation and battery offences.

It follows our investigation into designated detention officer (DDO) Gazenfar Hussain, 55, who is based at Polar Park custody centre, West Drayton.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 10 November charged with assault by beating and intentional strangulation.

The charges relate to an incident in April when DDO Hussain allegedly used excessive force on a man being held in custody.

Our investigation began following a mandatory conduct referral from the force in April. In August we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service which authorised the charges.