Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
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Met staff member in court on corruption charges
A Met Police call handler is due to appear in court today, Wednesday 7 October charged with corruption-related offences, following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Donna’ree Bennett is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to face two charges relating to money laundering, as a result of our investigation which was carried out by the Met Police’s Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command, under our direction and control.
She will also face a charge of attempting to import a Class A drug into the UK.
We began our directed investigation in January 2024. Following the conclusion of the investigation in March 2026, a file of evidence was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/met-staff-member-court-corruption-charges
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