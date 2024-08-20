Competition & Markets Authority
Meta’s changes to ad data use rules accepted by CMA
The move follows consultation with the wider advertising sector.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has accepted proposals to vary Meta’s commitments in the way it uses advertising customers’ data.
Under the original commitments, Meta pledged to limit how it uses advertising customers’ data in order to prevent it from getting an unfair advantage. Competitors of Facebook Marketplace that advertised on Meta platforms could ‘opt out’ of their data being used to improve Facebook Marketplace.
The varied commitments give Meta an additional way to implement the data controls set up in the original commitments. Meta currently plans to adopt this new approach meaning that all advertisers can retain the ability to place advertisements on Facebook Marketplace and be certain of their advertising data not being used to improve Facebook Marketplace, without having to opt in or out.
Having consulted advertisers and Facebook Marketplace users on the proposals, the CMA has concluded that the revisions go above and beyond the original commitments and would not leave any advertisers worse off. As a result, the CMA has accepted the proposed variation.
More information can be found on the Investigation into Meta’s use of datacase page.
Notes to editors:
-
The CMA consulted on the proposed variation in May - June 2024, after Meta voluntarily submitted the variation in April 2024.
-
Facebook is owned by Meta. Facebook Marketplace is a feature in Meta’s Facebook app and on desktops and tablets that allows users to post or browse classified ads items for sale.
-
The CMA opened its original investigation in June 2021.
-
All media enquiries should be directed to the CMA press office by email at press@cma.gov.uk or by phone on 020 3738 6460.
